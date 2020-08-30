This is the weekend the ANC can make a break with corruption

It is no exaggeration to say that SA finds itself at a crossroads. We either become the great country we hoped we would be when we first set off on a new path as a united and democratic nation in 1994, or we follow in the footsteps of many young states whose attainment of freedom and independence was followed by corruption and misrule.



Much of this is dependent on us as citizens: who do we vote into power and how accountable are they to us as the electorate? But the responsibility is also on those we have elected to office, those who took the oath to serve the nation and abide by the constitution. Chief among these is the country's president. It has, therefore, been encouraging to see President Cyril Ramaphosa becoming more vocal and forthright in his push against the scourge of corruption...