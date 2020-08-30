We are people of hope, and hope will help us overcome the pandemic

It has been more than five months since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of national disaster and the lockdown. Almost 25-million people have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide, with 17-million recovering. Regrettably, more than 800,000 lives have been lost.



Here at home we have seen more than 600,000 people infected, of whom 500,0000 — about 82% — have recovered so far, which is both incredible and a great relief. Regrettably, we have lost more than 13,000 lives during the same period from this invisible enemy...