How not to give a flying fact: a guide for Eskom spin doctors

I’ll say one thing for seven hours of blackouts a day. They definitely give you time to think.

Me, I think about all sorts of things. Like whether a senior ANC politician will go to jail before or after the Kusile and Medupi power stations start working properly, and whether that will happen in the 23rd or 24th century.

Sometimes I think about the pros and cons of nuclear energy, and I worry about where we’ll put all that toxic waste, and then I remember that we already have a storage facility which currently holds hundreds of barrels of slowly decomposing, hugely destructive, poisonous sludge. It’s called parliament.

Mostly, however, I think about whichever Eskom tweet or press release last appeared on my screen, just before my laptop or phone ran out of power; and I marvel at how Eskom’s communications department still doesn’t get it.

Even now, despite years and years of rage and despair and mockery and resentment, Eskom’s spin doctors still think they’re managing information. It still doesn’t seem to have occurred to them that their primary job – arguably their only job – isn’t about facts but feelings; to acknowledge, validate and perhaps subtly influence the emotions of a profoundly gatvol public.

To this end, I would like to propose that in future, all official announcements involving blackouts consist of the following:

1. Audio, preferably broadcast live, of highly qualified electrical engineers screaming at the ANC’s national executive committee and the entire staff of the department of energy for about 10 minutes. I’m talking Faith Mazibuko screaming at her staff about combi courts, or like what happens when the shredder in Nomvula Mokonyane’s office won’t work and she’s due at the Zondo commission in an hour. That kind of screaming.

2. An apology. If the Eskom comms department doesn’t know what that is, perhaps because it has spent too much time near the ANC, or else has previously worked in any position of authority in any industry in SA, they are welcome to cut and paste the following: