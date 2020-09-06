Opinion

An integrity commission whose bark is a whisper and bite nonexistent cannot stop the rot

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have de-fanged the hyperventilating lynch mob baying for his blood at last week's ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting by promising to prostrate himself in front of the party's vaunted integrity committee.



The gang of thieves who thought they'd at last cornered their quarry were somewhat taken aback and blindsided by this meagre offer, a mea culpa of sorts...