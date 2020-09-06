Photography

Bye-bye Adolf. Hello Dolly

Taking a photograph of a bikini-clad Dolly Rathebe atop a Johannesburg mine dump was not the only thing that got Germany-born South African cameraman Jurgen Schadeberg in trouble with the apartheid police, writes Nadine Dreyer

In any other country it would have been an uncomplicated photo shoot, a glamorous young star posing in her bikini for a magazine spread. But this was SA in the early 1950s, where life was far from simple.



The Immorality Act was at the heart of its circles of hell and forbade sexual intercourse between "Europeans" and anyone not "European", and the act was enforced dogmatically by the state...