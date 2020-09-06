Opinion & Analysis

Farewell, Cassius - we need more civil servants like you

06 September 2020 - 00:02 By S'thembiso Msomi

It is not often that anyone finds anything good to say about former president Jacob Zuma and his tenure as head of state.

The current happenings at the Zondo commission are a constant reminder of how close to the precipice we were under his presidency. Key institutions of state nearly collapsed...

