Q&A with Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, head of the South African Institute of International Affairs

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor told parliament last week that SA is waiting for a lead from Maputo before acting on the insurgency in Mozambique. Chris Barron asked ELIZABETH SIDIROPOULOS, head of the South African Institute of International Affairs...

Is it risky to wait for Maputo before we do anything?



It is risky. Clearly Maputo has been very hesitant to have the region engage in any significant way...