Opinion
Stifling politicism sucks the life out of African societies
Countries where politics is prized at the expense of education and merit risk economic stagnation and frenzied corruption as the state's resources shrink
06 September 2020 - 00:01
Kwame Nkrumah, the first prime minister of Ghana - the first African country to attain independence - said: "Seek ye first the political kingdom and all else shall be added unto you."
Thus he ushered in an Africa that is dominated by politics at the expense of all other vital factors, such as the economy and technology...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.