Opinion

Stifling politicism sucks the life out of African societies

Countries where politics is prized at the expense of education and merit risk economic stagnation and frenzied corruption as the state's resources shrink

Kwame Nkrumah, the first prime minister of Ghana - the first African country to attain independence - said: "Seek ye first the political kingdom and all else shall be added unto you."



Thus he ushered in an Africa that is dominated by politics at the expense of all other vital factors, such as the economy and technology...