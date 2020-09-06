Opinion

The ANC has drawn a line against corruption and factionalism. Now we must walk the talk

The recent letter addressed to the membership of the ANC on August 23 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, reaffirming the correct anti-corruption positions that we adopted during both our 53rd and 54th national conferences, is most appropriate.



It is a clarion call that correctly calls for the progressive forces of our movement to make the choice of being on the right side of the line that has now been drawn in the sand, and for those who opt to define themselves in contrast to the values and ethos of the ANC, to leave...