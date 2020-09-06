Opinion

The good and the bad of hitting Twitter’s buttons

As someone who turned 40 only a few months ago, I have become deeply self-conscious about both false nostalgia and coming across as a Luddite when thinking and writing about the march of technology and its many discontents.



For I am also a cusp-millennial; a digital native who is (supposed to be) unfazed by technological advancements, and who recognises that successive innovations in the way we live, work and communicate with one another do not themselves alter human nature, but rather merely enhance what traits and tendencies were already there...