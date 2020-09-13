Obituary

Achmat Dangor: novelist, poet and activist

Achmat Dangor was something of a writer's writer, turning out books that could not be mobilised for ideological warfare.



Born in Newclare, in the west of Johannesburg, about six months after the Nationalists came to power in 1948, Dangor and his family were classified as "Coloured", and when the Group Areas Act wrought its unscrambling based on the Population Registration Act, all the non-coloureds - Africans, Indians and Chinese - were evicted and resettled in ethnic townships. His concept of "home" was thrown into disarray, and he would forever reflect on this question...