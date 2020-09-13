CARTOON | Myeni, Zuma saga: Will Zondo ever 'get to the bottom' of this?
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Will the state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo ever unravel Dudu Myeni and Jacob Zuma's "state capture spaghetti"?
Earlier this week, the state capture commission heard how the controversial former SAA board chair knew intimate details about the inner workings of Eskom, and suggested solutions to fix the power utility despite not being in its employ...
