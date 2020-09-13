Obituary
George Bizos: bulldog of the struggle
George Bizos, Mandela’s lifelong friend and lawyer, was nothing if not dogged in his relentless pursuit and demolition of the defenders of apartheid in court, writes Chris Barron
13 September 2020 - 00:00
George Bizos, who has died at the age of 92, was born in Kirani, Greece, on November 15 1927. In 1941, at the age of 13, he and his father helped seven New Zealand soldiers escape the Nazi-occupied Greek mainland to Crete.
They were adrift for three days in a small fishing boat until being picked up by a British destroyer on its way to the Battle of Crete. After the battle it took Bizos and his father to Egypt, from where they were sent as refugees to SA...
