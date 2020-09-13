'If needs be': The three words that saved Nelson Mandela

"During my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die."



There was complete silence in the courtroom after Nelson Mandela uttered these famous words in the Palace of Justice in Pretoria on April 20 1964...