Its idiocy was mind-boggling, but SA will regret Clicks making common cause with thuggery

Clicks's racist ad was to the EFF like a red rag to a bull, and Julius Malema wasted no time in marshalling his so-called ground forces. The self-styled commander-in-chief tweeted "attack" - in capital letters and exclamation marks for emphasis - then sat back and licked his chops.



After a day or so of chaos and mayhem, during which stores were vandalised and employees intimidated, the health and lifestyle retailer was desperately waving the white flag. Thuggery had won the day. Violence apparently does pay...