Opinion & Analysis

More women in the economy is good for South Africa

13 September 2020 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

In the third episode of The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood's TV adaptation of her seminal work of dystopian fiction, we are given an insight to how the quasi-Christian totalitarian state known as The Republic of Gilead made slow but decisive incursions into the rights of women in the US, following the assassination of the president and most members of the US Congress.

On a single day, without announcement, the bank accounts of everyone identified by the martial state as female are frozen. They are unceremoniously fired from their jobs, and all their assets pass to their husbands or male next of kin...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GIVEN MKHARI | Latter-day Bob Mabena was love personified Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the Week: Nomvula Mokonyane Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court