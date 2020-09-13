More women in the economy is good for South Africa

In the third episode of The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood's TV adaptation of her seminal work of dystopian fiction, we are given an insight to how the quasi-Christian totalitarian state known as The Republic of Gilead made slow but decisive incursions into the rights of women in the US, following the assassination of the president and most members of the US Congress.



On a single day, without announcement, the bank accounts of everyone identified by the martial state as female are frozen. They are unceremoniously fired from their jobs, and all their assets pass to their husbands or male next of kin...