Our heritage is still as divided as the colours of the rainbow
When we celebrate Heritage Day next week, writes Fred Khumalo, we would do well to contemplate why some of us call it national braai day, and what an authentic South African identity might look like
13 September 2020 - 00:00
There was once a time in the US - according to satirist Kinky Friedman at least - when the underpinnings of culture were Jesus Christ, Elvis Presley and Coca-Cola.
That part of the world has changed over the years. Coca-Cola, for example, has been upstaged by Pepsi...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.