Our heritage is still as divided as the colours of the rainbow

When we celebrate Heritage Day next week, writes Fred Khumalo, we would do well to contemplate why some of us call it national braai day, and what an authentic South African identity might look like

There was once a time in the US - according to satirist Kinky Friedman at least - when the underpinnings of culture were Jesus Christ, Elvis Presley and Coca-Cola.



That part of the world has changed over the years. Coca-Cola, for example, has been upstaged by Pepsi...