Racism is everyone's problem

Since the dawn of our democracy, many articles have been written and press statements issued condemning acts of racism. Countless media conferences, workshops, seminars and training events have been held on the issues of racism, race and race relationships in SA.



The main aim of these efforts is to build a rainbow nation that is nonracial and non-sexist - where all South Africans can live in harmony and peace, where everybody has equal opportunities and shares the wealth of our land while redressing the injustices of the past...