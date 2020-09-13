The plane truth: Ramaphosa too has questions to answer

Couldn't they just organise a Zoom meeting like everyone else in this "new normal" we live in as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic? Try as one might, it is really difficult to see what was so urgent that an ANC delegation had to fly all the way to Harare for a meeting with Zanu-PF's secretary for administration - the equivalent that side of the ANC's secretary-general, Ace Magashule.



Granted, Zimbabwe is in a deep economic crisis and it is in the interest of SA to prevent the country from imploding. But a party-to-party meeting is hardly the most important step towards preventing such an implosion. Especially when the two parties seem to be in agreement in their denial that a crisis actually exists...