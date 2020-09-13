The time for talk is over, the era of action has begun

The launch of our new party, ActionSA, could not have taken place at a more necessary time in our country. Our economy is reeling, unemployment is expected to go above 50%, businesses are closing, trade unions have a veto right over our economic direction and emergency tenders for Covid-19 are looted with impunity.



While this is taking place, major political parties continue the powerful demonstration of their inadequacy to provide a way forward for SA...