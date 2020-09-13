Without evidence of action on corruption, goodwill and patience will run out

This week President Cyril Ramaphosa said history would absolve him for his handling of the scourge of corruption eating away at the foundation of SA. Addressing journalists in a televised virtual session, he acknowledged public concern, even frustration, that the wheels of justice seem to be taking too long to turn in respect of those accused of malfeasance and the looting of state coffers.



He himself narrated instances where South Africans have asked him when the wrong-doers would be sent to prison...