Who needs Chiefs when we have the ANC’s own goals for comic relief?

Take the party’s Zim flight of fancy, a tragicomedy that would shock even the most banana of republics

Now that the local football season has ended I’ve had to find things other than Kaizer Chiefs to amuse me. Because this is SA, comic relief is always in abundant supply.



Last week it came in the form of the ANC taking a flight of fancy at taxpayers’ expense to grovel before the Crocodile next door. Okay, it’s not really funny, but when it comes to the ANC and blunders, just laugh it off and save yourself the pain...