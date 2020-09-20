Opinion & Analysis

Anton Harber looks back on damage caused by sensationalism in 'Behind the Headlines'

Newspaper veteran and journalism lecturer Anton Harber has written a cautionary book for the media in which he dissects past mistakes made by the 'Sunday Times'. In this extract from So, For The Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture, he looks back on the damage caused by sensationalism

20 September 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

Love affair rocks SARS was the Sunday Times headline on 10 August 2014. “An ill-advised tryst gone sour has turned the heat on [South African Revenue Service] enforcement head Johann van Loggerenberg,” the article said. His relationship with Belinda Walter, described as “a Pretoria-based tobacco lawyer”, had “ended acrimoniously and the sensational accusations emerging in the fallout appear to have sparked inquiries from the Hawks crime-fighting unit, state intelligence and the police”.

That was one way to tell the story...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Myeni, Zuma saga: Will Zondo ever 'get to the bottom' of this? Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. 'If needs be': The three words that saved Nelson Mandela Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...