CARTOON | 'President-in-waiting' Malema 'louder' than Ramaphosa
20 September 2020 - 00:00
'President-in-waiting' EFF leader Julius Malema is "louder" than President Cyril Ramaphosa with his "thuggery, bullying, violence, threats and demagoguery".
This as the trial dates for the EFF leader and the party’s MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were set down for October 13 and 28 earlier this week...
