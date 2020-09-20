Opinion
From water jug to cold stone jug — now ANC must find the guts to put more comrades behind bars
20 September 2020 - 00:03
Andile Lungisa, a lowly Port Elizabeth councillor with a penchant for self-promotion, hogged national headlines this week when he finally made his way to prison to begin a two-year sentence for assaulting a fellow councillor with a water jug.
He was accompanied by a throng of supporters who serenaded his entry into martyrdom. For the ANC, that's par for the course. It always stands by its delinquents...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.