Opinion

From water jug to cold stone jug — now ANC must find the guts to put more comrades behind bars

Andile Lungisa, a lowly Port Elizabeth councillor with a penchant for self-promotion, hogged national headlines this week when he finally made his way to prison to begin a two-year sentence for assaulting a fellow councillor with a water jug.



He was accompanied by a throng of supporters who serenaded his entry into martyrdom. For the ANC, that's par for the course. It always stands by its delinquents...