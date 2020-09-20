He was a star — then he was cast aside
20 September 2020 - 00:00
In 1998 I played for a strong Bishops schools hockey team in the Western Cape schools cup final against Pinelands High.
I assumed we would win. By the end of the match, the score read 6-0 . to Pinelands...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.