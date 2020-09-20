IN PICS | 'Playing soccer every day keeps us away from township gangs'
Photographer Esa Alexander and writer Philani Nombembe meet the players from soccer teams whose fields of glory are bare patches of ground alongside the N2 outside Cape Town
20 September 2020 - 00:00
“Cristiano Ronaldo” strained to stop a threadbare soccer ball from hitting a car on the N2 freeway near Cape Town International Airport. Thankfully, it was trapped by muddy ground before it bounced onto the road.
This was not the Juventus goalscorer but Siphamandla Tyebileyo, 28, from Lloyd, an informal settlement in Philippi, who has adopted his idol’s moniker...
