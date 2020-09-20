Opinion
It's turning into a marathon, but Caster is sticking to her fight for athletics justice
20 September 2020 - 00:00
The momentum is growing. Change is coming. Support for #OperationRunFree is gaining ground.
SA's greatest athlete, triple world champion and double Olympic titleholder Caster Semenya, is preparing for another victory. The woman from Limpopo who was born to run will continue to fight until all like her can run free...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.