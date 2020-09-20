Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Let's overhaul state procurement, the breeding ground of corruption

Technology and separate oversight could be used to ensure cleaner and more effective tender processes

20 September 2020 - 00:00 By John Dludlu

Can SA do without public procurement, the source of so much corruption?

Probably not, or, at least, not without a fundamental rethink of how the state sources billions of rands' worth of goods and services from private economic operators...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | Myeni, Zuma saga: Will Zondo ever 'get to the bottom' of this? Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. 'If needs be': The three words that saved Nelson Mandela Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...