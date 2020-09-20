Opinion
Let's overhaul state procurement, the breeding ground of corruption
Technology and separate oversight could be used to ensure cleaner and more effective tender processes
20 September 2020 - 00:00
Can SA do without public procurement, the source of so much corruption?
Probably not, or, at least, not without a fundamental rethink of how the state sources billions of rands' worth of goods and services from private economic operators...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.