United by pap: for better or wors

You can tell a lot about a country from the history of its favourite food. Yunus Momoniat tracks several strands of the South African story through the humble mielie

When someone shouts “It’s my culture”, you’d better back off. Many of us argue in this way when we’re challenged about some practice or other, firmly putting a full stop to any debate. The tactic is used to defend a practice some groups disapprove of, a noted South African example being polygamy.



On the other hand, heritage is sometimes imposed on a subject people, as Steve Biko pointed out: “In a country like ours [blacks] are forced to celebrate holidays like Paul Kruger’s day. Heroes’ day, Republic day etcetera, all of which are occasions during which the humiliation of defeat is at once revived.”..