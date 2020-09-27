Opinion
Finish hero detective's guns-to-gangs work
27 September 2020 - 00:00
It's been more than seven years since the whiff of corruption emerged from the Central Firearms Registry in Pretoria, with the suspension of two senior police officers accused of accepting bribes.
The usual assurances and pledges of crackdowns were made then and have been repeated regularly since by senior police officers and politicians, but solutions have proved more difficult to manufacture and the whiff has gradually turned into an abiding stench...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.