Opinion

Poetic justice in the way court-stacking is so often foiled

Back in the early 1930s, SA, perhaps in echo of those times, had a Hitler-admiring, German-speaking minister of justice. History does not remember kindly, or perhaps at all, the name of Oswald Pirow. Still, in the momentous drama of events in the US following the death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last weekend, Pirow’s comment on selecting judges has both universal and contemporary relevance.



“The problem with political appointments to the bench is that six months after their appointment they assume they were chosen on merit,” he said...