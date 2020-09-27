Opinion

Racism's wounds run deeper than the DA's nonracial economic redress

The party must recognise race and racial injustice - and its effect on human dignity - if it is to stand a chance of becoming a party of government

The emerging policy documents of the DA are deeply impressive, all-encompassing and display an admirable application of intellectual minds and serious research within the party to generate a credible blueprint for economic growth, inclusion and relative prosperity for the South African nation.



However, the party is much more than a think-tank or research institute - it is a political establishment that should have as its primary objective to attract a majority of electoral support, unseat the ANC and become the governing party of our country. We believe it has the potential to do this...