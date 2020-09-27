Opinion
SA needs to stop the mollycoddling and use the only language Mnangagwa will understand
27 September 2020 - 00:00
The nice little jaunt to Zimbabwe by ANC honchos - and the furore it unleashed - has somewhat overshadowed SA's fecklessness in its dealings with African countries and its total lack of courage in pursuing its own interests.
For too long SA's policy on Africa has simply been to turn the other cheek...
