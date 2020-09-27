Opinion

Turning out a product you hope is habit-forming

The two worst things that can happen to a newspaper editor are being removed or your newspaper closing down while you’re running it. I’ve had both. The first is almost inevitable. But owners too often delude themselves they’re running actual businesses, that any media is a commodity. And editors forget how much they cost the owner.



I was reminded of this by the death this past week, at 92, of my hero editor, Harold Evans. He was editor of the Sunday Times and The Times in London and could do literally any job then on his newspapers. Evans combined a deep knowledge of production and typography with a sharp eye for newspaper talent and being a great reporter in his own right. He wrote books on every aspect of what he did and they remain, still, the last word on our craft...