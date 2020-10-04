Asbestos 'gifts' underline need for funding scrutiny

The asbestos corruption scandal, which implicates the ANC, underlines the urgency of legislation to regulate party political funding. As reported this week, evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry indicates that some of the money looted from the state found its way into the coffers of the governing party. If it is accepted that the looted funds constitute the proceeds of criminal activity, this puts into question the party's moral standing.



The entanglement of the ANC itself in malfeasance and the theft of public funds has the potential to plunge the whole South African society into a dangerous crisis of public morality...