Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Donald Trump tests positive after refusing to wear a mask

04 October 2020 - 00:42 By Brendan Reynolds

US president Donald Trump's refusal to wear a face mask has come back to haunt him. On Friday Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and went into quarantine. 

The US president has refused to wear a face mask throughout the pandemic and has mocked his presidential rival Joe Biden for doing so. ..

