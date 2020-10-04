CARTOON | Donald Trump tests positive after refusing to wear a mask
04 October 2020 - 00:42
US president Donald Trump's refusal to wear a face mask has come back to haunt him. On Friday Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and went into quarantine.
The US president has refused to wear a face mask throughout the pandemic and has mocked his presidential rival Joe Biden for doing so. ..
