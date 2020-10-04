DA’s non-racialism is the medicine SA needs

The adoption by the DA of a new policy to effectively redress the continued economic exclusion of 30-million impoverished citizens while simultaneously doing away with continued apartheid-style racial classification will, in time, come to be seen as one of the definitive acts of political courage of our generation.



One only has to read the piece by Denis Worrall and David Gant published in the Sunday Times last week to understand why this was such a watershed decision. Like various other commentators, Worrall and Gant have taken to arguing that the DA should embrace “multiracialism” instead of “nonracialism”. While this may sound like a subtle semantic difference, these two concepts in fact entail two profoundly different understandings of humanity, and history has proven that they lead to two very different outcomes for any society...