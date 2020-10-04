Opinion & Analysis

DA’s non-racialism is the medicine SA needs

04 October 2020 - 00:00 By Leon Schreiber

The adoption by the DA of a new policy to effectively redress the continued economic exclusion of 30-million impoverished citizens while simultaneously doing away with continued apartheid-style racial classification will, in time, come to be seen as one of the definitive acts of political courage of our generation.

One only has to read the piece by Denis Worrall and David Gant published in the Sunday Times last week to understand why this was such a watershed decision. Like various other commentators, Worrall and Gant have taken to arguing that the DA should embrace “multiracialism” instead of “nonracialism”. While this may sound like a subtle semantic difference, these two concepts in fact entail two profoundly different understandings of humanity, and history has proven that they lead to two very different outcomes for any society...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Jacob Zuma owes SA an explanation — and he owes Zondo some respect Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | 'Gupta puppet' Mosebenzi Zwane's many tales at state capture inquiry Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...