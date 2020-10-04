Opinion & Analysis

Having a debate on immigration is not being xenophobic

Human rights insults should not be used to suppress discussion about deciding who may cross our borders — a basic right of any sovereign country

04 October 2020 - 00:00 By Mike Siluma

The great irony of our country today is that it is the self-styled arch-democrats who tend to be virulently intolerant of views they disagree with. Readily coming to mind are the questions of xenophobia and immigration.

One dictionary defines immigration as “the process of coming to live permanently in a country that is not your own”. Xenophobia is described as “a strong feeling of dislike or fear of people from other countries”. While they may overlap, the two are obviously discrete and different. Yet in SA there is a tendency, especially by purported champions of human rights, to conflate the two — labelling all who raise issues of immigration as xenophobic. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Jacob Zuma owes SA an explanation — and he owes Zondo some respect Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | 'Gupta puppet' Mosebenzi Zwane's many tales at state capture inquiry Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...