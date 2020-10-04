Having a debate on immigration is not being xenophobic

Human rights insults should not be used to suppress discussion about deciding who may cross our borders — a basic right of any sovereign country

The great irony of our country today is that it is the self-styled arch-democrats who tend to be virulently intolerant of views they disagree with. Readily coming to mind are the questions of xenophobia and immigration.



One dictionary defines immigration as “the process of coming to live permanently in a country that is not your own”. Xenophobia is described as “a strong feeling of dislike or fear of people from other countries”. While they may overlap, the two are obviously discrete and different. Yet in SA there is a tendency, especially by purported champions of human rights, to conflate the two — labelling all who raise issues of immigration as xenophobic. ..