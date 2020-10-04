Industry is idle, awaiting SA’s infrastructure leap

The government’s memorandum of agreement on a R100m boost for the national infrastructure fund is a welcome development, signalling the opportunity to fast-track economic recovery, and dramatically and permanently improve the lives of all South Africans.



It comes at an opportune time, when the Covid-19 pandemic has drawn a line on the old normal and now presents ideal conditions for a great reset as outlined by the World Economic Forum...