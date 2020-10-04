Inside SA's police assassination problem

The killing of a top cop outside his home in Cape Town last month puts SA at a crossroads, in a landscape where political contests, turf wars over transport routes, gang rivalries and police officers who resist corruption are routinely ‘sorted out’ at the barrel of a gun, write Mark Shaw and Julian Rademeyer

The killing was over in seconds. CCTV footage shows a man in a red hoodie hurriedly crossing a road towards a white Toyota. He tugs at a gun, concealed in his clothes, as he approaches the driver’s window. Point blank, he fires several tightly grouped shots at his target, then turns and runs. It is as professional as cold-blooded murder can ever be. In an instant, the killing of Western Cape Gang Unit section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, 52, outside his Cape Town home last month, shattered the unwritten rules governing uneasy relationships between gangs and police, pursuers and the pursued.



Kinnear was assassinated, not only because he was targeted by criminal figures, but because he had crossed a faultline within the police itself. His murder highlights a simple fact — it is now impossible to tell the difference between some parts of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and organised crime itself. ..