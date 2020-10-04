Media’s capitalist bias risks losing its public trust

One-sided reporting on nationalisation shows that the South African people need an alternative source of their news and information, and also a stage for open debate

Every October, SA’s media fraternity commemorates Black Wednesday. On October 19 1977, the racist apartheid regime shut down independent media in a desperate attempt to silence dissenting voices. Progressive journalists and editors, among them Zwelakhe Sisulu, Percy Qoboza, Joe Thloloe, Mathatha Tsedu and Aggrey Klaaste, were imprisoned. Qoboza’s paper, The World, was banned.



Today, media freedom and freedom of expression are enshrined in the constitution. This freedom notwithstanding, the media has been accused of bias, which is demonstrated in reporting ideological discourses where the media tends to support and promote the interests of the entrenched ruling class. SA’s ruling class can be understood through our economic structure. In other words, those who control the economy. ..