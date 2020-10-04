Opinion & Analysis

The ANC won’t reform until its supporters give it a shock

04 October 2020 - 00:00

The ANC’s astonishing record of corruption, incompetence and indifference in government is causing political symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder among party members and supporters.

The ANC and many of its leaders have broken their promises to party members and supporters, and so violated their trust. They have abandoned their members and supporters. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Jacob Zuma owes SA an explanation — and he owes Zondo some respect Opinion & Analysis
  2. CARTOON | 'Gupta puppet' Mosebenzi Zwane's many tales at state capture inquiry Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...