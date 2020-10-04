'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout

I work in communications in the medical sector and during the lockdown period it was not uncommon for two or three of the many junior doctor-contacts on my phone to be simultaneously posting WhatsApp status updates while on call. I began to notice some trends — concerns over inadequate personal protective equipment, conflict with management and extreme fatigue.

“Headphones on dancing furiously to psy-trance in a cassava patch only way to process last call,” one doctor breathlessly reported from Mpumalanga, where he is doing community service in a rural facility. As the peak period of the epidemic washed over, updates from one contact in particular — Dr Zolelwa Sifumba — dropped with a frequency that amounted to life narration.

I became absorbed, and quite concerned, and, because there is something voyeuristic about passively reading the updates of people you don’t know that well, I reached out.

“The situation at my hospital is dismal,” she responded. “Constant belittlement of junior staff by seniors and it simply isn’t a safe environment.”