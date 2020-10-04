Whispering in the ear of Ramaphosa and Mbeki: save the ANC and the country

Dear Cyril Ramaphosa and Thabo Mbeki, I had a once-in-a-lifetime dream yesternight. (Though as a marxist social scientist I do not believe dreams are divine revelations on the road to a Damascene emancipation. I think most dreams are latent thoughts buried in one's subconscious. They come in handy when one who is fast asleep needs to be alerted to empty one's urinary tract.)



I dreamt I was sitting between the two of you at some important conference whose character I could not properly visualise - possibly because I was so overwhelmed by the exalted opportunity of being sandwiched between your two shoulders...