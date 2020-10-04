Opinion
Why SA needs to review its withdrawal from the ICC
04 October 2020 - 00:03
As his term in office comes to an end, one of US President Donald Trump's last international acts has been to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.
Trump, who is running for a second term, has been irritated with the Gambia-born Bensouda (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2018-07-17-20-years-on-icc-urges-help-to-fight-war-crimes/) for a while, and was determined that - even if he loses to Joe Biden in the race for the White House next month - punishment would be meted out to her...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.