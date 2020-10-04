Opinion

Why SA needs to review its withdrawal from the ICC

As his term in office comes to an end, one of US President Donald Trump's last international acts has been to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.



Trump, who is running for a second term, has been irritated with the Gambia-born Bensouda (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2018-07-17-20-years-on-icc-urges-help-to-fight-war-crimes/) for a while, and was determined that - even if he loses to Joe Biden in the race for the White House next month - punishment would be meted out to her...