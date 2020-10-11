Obituary
Brian Searle-Tripp: advertising king of SA
Chris Barron pays tribute to advertising pioneer Brian Searle-Tripp, who showed the world what could be done on a modest budget
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Brian Searle-Tripp, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 80, was a legendary creative director whose work revolutionised the South African advertising industry and transformed it from obscurity into one that punched well above its weight on the global stage.
He was one of the gods of the local industry, along with his partners Roger Makin and the late Bob Rightford...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.