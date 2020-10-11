Obituary

Brian Searle-Tripp: advertising king of SA

Chris Barron pays tribute to advertising pioneer Brian Searle-Tripp, who showed the world what could be done on a modest budget

Brian Searle-Tripp, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 80, was a legendary creative director whose work revolutionised the South African advertising industry and transformed it from obscurity into one that punched well above its weight on the global stage.



He was one of the gods of the local industry, along with his partners Roger Makin and the late Bob Rightford...