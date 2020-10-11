Table Talk
Choreographer Mthuthuzeli November is dancing his way to the top
The story of the phenomenal rise of South African choreographer and dancer Mthuthuzeli November, who has been nominated for Britain’s prestigious Laurence Olivier Award, is more like a movie script than real life, writes Claire Keeton
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Mthuthuzeli November was 15 and captain of his school soccer team when he tried out his first ballet steps, in a church hall with uneven floorboards in Zolani, in the Boland.
Ten years later the South African choreographer and dancer has been nominated for one of the most prestigious British theatre awards: he is a 2020 Laurence Olivier Award nominee for the Best New Dance Production for Ingoma, which has successfully toured the UK, Germany and Italy...
