Donald Trump: When will the Emperor realise he has no clothes?
What would happen if the most powerful man in the free world is asked to vacate his palace? Nadine Dreyer wonders
11 October 2020 - 00:00
The Emperor muttered under his breath as he rocked back on his chair and put his feet up on the Resolute desk.
If he’d known Abraham Lincoln’s job was going to be this annoying he’d have stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach watching cable television, eating burgers and playing golf...
