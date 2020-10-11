Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Senekal violence shows police are unable to slow descent into lawlessness

11 October 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

This week's events in Senekal, where farmers attacked a police station to vent their anger at the gruesome murder of a young farmer, are a further demonstration of the extent to which law and order have deteriorated in SA.

Although purportedly in protest against farm attacks and murders, the perpetrators undermined their own cause by themselves engaging in the criminality of public violence and property destruction...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Inside SA's police assassination problem Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. New book on VBS scandal exposes billionaire ‘Venda boys’ club Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...