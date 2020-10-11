Opinion
Senekal violence shows police are unable to slow descent into lawlessness
11 October 2020 - 00:00
This week's events in Senekal, where farmers attacked a police station to vent their anger at the gruesome murder of a young farmer, are a further demonstration of the extent to which law and order have deteriorated in SA.
Although purportedly in protest against farm attacks and murders, the perpetrators undermined their own cause by themselves engaging in the criminality of public violence and property destruction...
